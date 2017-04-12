Several educational software companies have developed learning platforms that use performance data from students to create custom recommendations for each day’s learning. This means, in the same math lesson, some students may focus on basic arithmetic while others practice solving equations. While companies point to growing client lists, longitudinal evidence is still shaky, and studies that examined student outcomes do not show significant effects on achievement. (Education Week)

