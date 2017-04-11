Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman is set to go to trial June 5 on federal corruption charges.

Stockman, a Houston-area Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations to himself and his congressional campaign. He was arraigned Monday.

The trial is expected to last one month, according to a scheduling order filed Tuesday. Pretrial motions are due May 12 and responses two weeks later.

Stockman was indicted last month on charges he and a former aide conspired to misuse some of $1.25 million in charitable donations. The 28-count indictment against Stockman alleges mail and wire fraud and money laundering, among other things.

Stockman has cycled through a number of lawyers since his arrest last month. On Thursday, he was given a court-appointed attorney, Richard Kuniansky.

Stockman served two terms in Congress: first from 1995-1997 and then from 2013-2015. In 2014, he gave up his seat to unsuccessfully challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the 2014 GOP primary.

