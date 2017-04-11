Editor's Note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox, sign up here.

Tribune today

• A Mexican reporter who sought asylum in El Paso after receiving death threats has been detained by federal officials.

• Lawmakers may criminalize cyberbullying, but critics of the bill say lawmakers should focus on prevention, not punishment.

• Does the Top 10 Percent rule at UT Austin impact diversity? It's hard to know, but data suggests it is boosting the school's Hispanic population.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

• A judge has ruled — for the second time — that Texas lawmakers intentionally discriminated against minorities when crafting the state's voter ID law.

• Speaking of voter ID, a study says a court-mandated voter education campaign failed to prevent widespread confusion about the state's law before the 2016 general election.

• Remember the Texas lawmaker that was hit by a stray bullet? He filed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire. It was heard in a committee hearing yesterday.

What you need to know

For years, Texas universities have raised alarms about the increasingly high cost of a state program called Hazlewood, which offers free college tuition to veterans' kids. This session, lawmakers are poised to scale the program back.

• Proposals would limit who qualifies for the program. But Democrats and veterans groups have pushed back — concerned that doing so would go back on the state's promise.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

• On Wednesday, the Texas House Higher Education Committee will hear a bill that would make substantial changes to the program, but leave benefits for current veterans intact. Future veterans would have to serve six years to pass the benefits on to their children. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Matthew Watkins for updates.

• That's unlikely to satisfy universities. They want a solution that quickly reduces their cost — especially during a session when higher education is facing possible funding cuts and tuition freezes.

What we're reading

Links below lead to outside websites; we've noted paywall content with $.

The House mugged Dan Patrick, Texas Monthly



Congressman brings bid to unseat Cruz to Longview, Longview News-Journal

Immigration officials at Laredo turn back protesting Cubans, San Antonio Express-News

Abbott announces $500K grant to fight Houston gang violence, The Houston Chronicle ($)

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police and fire pension negotiations break down in Dallas and Austin; trust lost on both sides, The Dallas Morning News ($)



California moves to become 'sanctuary state,' and others look to follow, The New York Times ($)

For your calendar

On April 24: Join us in Austin or on our livestream as the Texas Tribune talks about what "Repeal and Replace" could mean for Texas. This is the beginning of a three-part conversation series on health care. RSVP.

On May 21: Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith hosts a Texas-centric trivia night at The Highball in Austin at 6 p.m. RSVP.

Photo of the day

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke plays a game of sandlot baseball with Los Diablitos de El Paso against the Texas Playboys Baseball Club in Austin on April 8. Photo by Laura Skelding. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note

"I used to enjoy Netflix. Now, watching old higher ed hearings is my Netflix." — Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, chairman of House Higher Education Committee on Hazlewood

Correction: In Friday’s newsletter, we had the wrong year for Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s Senate bid. He is challenging Ted Cruz in 2018, not 2016.

The Brief is written and compiled by your morning news baristas, Bobby Blanchard and Sanya Mansoor. If you have feedback or questions, please email thebrief@texastribune.org.

As a nonprofit newsroom, we count on readers like you to help power newsletters like this. Did you like what you read today? Show your appreciation by becoming a member or making a donation today.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.