Zika testing urged for some in South Texas
Texas health officials urged pregnant women in parts of South Texas to be tested for the Zika virus as warm weather approaches, since it increases the likelihood the mosquito-born disease can spread.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Texas health officials urged pregnant women in parts of South Texas to be tested for the Zika virus as warm weather approaches, since it increases the likelihood the mosquito-born disease can spread. (Reuters)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.