Texas health officials urged pregnant women in parts of South Texas to be tested for the Zika virus as warm weather approaches, since it increases the likelihood the mosquito-born disease can spread. (Reuters)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation

Be a citizen, not a spectator.

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.

Most Read