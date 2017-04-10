When athletes are injured in remote or rural areas, telemedicine can work as well as doctors on the sidelines to evaluate players for concussions, according to a new study. (Becker’s Spine Review)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation

Be a citizen, not a spectator.

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.

Most Read