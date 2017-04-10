Can a blood test determine which antidepressant is right for you?
Researchers exploring a possible link between inflammation and depression have found that certain protein levels in the blood can predict whether an antidepressant is likely to relieve depression symptoms.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Researchers exploring a possible link between inflammation and depression have found that certain protein levels in the blood can predict whether an antidepressant is likely to relieve depression symptoms. (MSN)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.