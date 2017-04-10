Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

THE PLANT PARADOX: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain

by Steven Gundry

A fresh, learned perspective on eating healthy. When renowned heart surgeon Gundry, the director of the International Heart and Lung Institute, discovered that diet was capable of reversing heart disease—among other health issues—he dedicated his career to clarifying the science behind so-called “healthy” foods that cause harm. During his decades of clinical practice and scientific research, the author identified a health paradox: many of the grains, nuts, vegetables, and fruits that are considered healthy are actually triggering inflammation, a leading cause of illness. … Much more than just another dietary fad, Gundry’s scientifically proven approach to restoring a healthy microbiome will reorient your approach to food.

