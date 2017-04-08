After more than 15 hours of debate, the Texas House passed a budget early Friday morning, 131-16. We were there for every minute. Here's a look at the day's events in pictures from photographers Bob Daemmrich and Laura Skelding.

State Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, lays out the budget with an abacus as a prop. The plaque reads, "Sometimes All You Need Is A Billion Dollars." Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Zerwas works the floor in the early hours of the budget debate. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
House Speaker Joe Straus visits with Rep. John Frullo, R-Lubbock. In a statement on the budget, Straus said the House plan "keeps Texas living within its means while making investments that will strengthen our economy and brighten our future."  Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune
Lawmakers prepared for the long day in different ways. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, a 20-plus-year House veteran, gets comfortable. Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune
Rep. Gary Elkins, R-Houston, makes sure his candy bowl is well-stocked for the long day. Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune
An early moment of contention arose after state Rep. Sergio Muñoz, D-Palmview, passed an amendment to strip $43 million from the governor’s Texas Enterprise Fund. Here, Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, delivers a speech denouncing the vote. Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune
Frullo and fellow Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, huddle on the House floor during the debate. Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune
Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, shown here speaking to Stickland, offered an amendment mirroring the state Senate's "bathroom bill." It didn't get a vote. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
State Rep. Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio, votes in favor of her amendment to cut some funding to the attorney general's office and use that money to fund programs serving vulnerable children. It passed, 82-61. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Perhaps the most heated moments of the debate arose between Stickland and Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, over continued funding of a feral hog abatement program. Here, House Parliamentarian Chris Griesel signals time out as tempers flare. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Stickland had filed an amendment to defund the state program, a favorite in rural counties. Springer countered by attaching an amendment to Stickland's amendment cutting the same amount of funding for the Texas Department of Transportation — but only for Bedford, Stickland’s hometown. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Later, on the House floor, fellow House members had to physically intervene. Springer's amendment passed, forcing Stickland to withdraw his. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
As the night wore on, amendments to the budget passed or failed as the House crafted its final version. Here, Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, chats with fellow legislators. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Finally, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, the House passed out its budget, 131-16. Next comes reconciliation with the Senate's budget. They've got a lot to work out. "I’m optimistic that we will find common ground with the Senate on these and many other issues,” Straus said in a statement. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

