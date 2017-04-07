The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the execution of Paul Storey, which was set for Wednesday.

In a two-page order Friday afternoon, the court sent the case back to the Tarrant County trial court to review claims that the prosecution presented false evidence at Storey’s trial.

Storey, 32, was sentenced to death in 2008 for the 2006 murder of Jonas Cherry, a miniature golf course manager, during a robbery of the course in Hurst, near Fort Worth. At the trial, the prosecution said that Cherry’s parents wanted the death penalty.

Storey, along with Cherry’s parents, Glenn and Judith, say that’s not true. The Cherrys attached a statement to Storey’s most recent appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, claiming they never wanted the death penalty and made that clear to the prosecution.

Now, the trial court has been ordered to determine if the fact that the Cherrys opposed the death penalty was available beforehand. Generally in death penalty cases, if evidence could have been raised at an earlier appeal and wasn’t, it is not allowed to be used in future appeals. This evidence was brought forth to the courts less than two weeks before his execution.

The appeal claims the evidence of the Cherrys’ disapproval of the sentence was learned only in the last 90 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

