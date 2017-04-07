In the Texas Political Roundup: A proposed tuition freeze at state universities is being discussed in the Texas Legislature. Plus, a measure by a Fort Worth Democrat would require all school districts pay to have their water supply tested for lead. And Rick Perry snags a seat on the National Security Council.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.