On this week's Tribcast, Aman talks to Evan Patrick and Alexa about U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, the marathon House budget debate coming on Thursday, and the NCAA's stance on the bathroom bill.

