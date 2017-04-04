Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Wednesday, April 5

Region G (Brazos) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; Brazos River Authority Headquarters, 4600 Cobbs Dr., Waco (10 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

Region D (North East Texas) Regional Planning Group Meeting; Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson St., Mount Pleasant (1 p.m.)

Thursday, April 6

Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Monday, April 10:

Texas Water 2017: Regional Conference for Water & Wastewater Professionals; Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin (April 10-13)

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Tuesday, April 11:

Edwards Aquifer Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)

85th Texas Legislature - Water Legislation of Note:

SB 864 (Perry); relating to the procedure for obtaining a right to use state water if the applicant proposes an alternative source of water. Referred to the Senate Local and Uncontested Calendar.

SB 225 (Taylor) and HB 3525 (Price); relating to the referral by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to the State Office of Administrative Hearings of an issue regarding an application for a water right. Committee action pending on SB 225 in Senate Agriculture, Water and Rural Affairs.

SB 1009 (Perry) and HB 4017 (Larson); relating to the administrative completeness requirements for permit and permit amendment applications for groundwater conservation districts. Received in the House.

HB 2378 (Larson) and SB 774 (Perry); relating to extensions of an expired permit for the transfer of groundwater from a groundwater conservation district. Committee action pending in House Natural Resources.

