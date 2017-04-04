The Texas Water Development Board is calling for applications for its Agricultural Water Conservation Grants Program, with a deadline of May 14. The board has up to $632,000 in financial assistance available for cost sharing of agricultural water conservation equipment that monitors irrigation water use, implements irrigation scheduling or improves irrigation efficiency. (TWDB)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.