The alternating droughts and floods in Texas have demonstrated the importance of the relationship between energy and water, known as the energy-water nexus. Energy-water efficiency can be improved in three ways: encouraging water utilities to create strategic energy plans; increasing the use of smart technology; and matching water-stressed areas with renewable energy. (Water Online)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.