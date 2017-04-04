Lessons from Texas on the energy-water nexus
The alternating droughts and floods in Texas have demonstrated the importance of the relationship between energy and water, known as the energy-water nexus.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The alternating droughts and floods in Texas have demonstrated the importance of the relationship between energy and water, known as the energy-water nexus. Energy-water efficiency can be improved in three ways: encouraging water utilities to create strategic energy plans; increasing the use of smart technology; and matching water-stressed areas with renewable energy. (Water Online)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.