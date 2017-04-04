Water bills proposed by legislators that would favor large landowners and weaken oversight are renewing a battle at the Texas Capitol over pumping in Hays County. One bill would allow landowners whose parcels are greater than 1,000 acres to transfer oversight of pumping from the Barton Springs groundwater district to the Hays-Trinity groundwater district. Another measure would allow groundwater districts to issue pumping permits "without notice or opportunity for hearing" to people who own at least 1,000 acres in two or more groundwater districts. (Austin American-Statesman)

