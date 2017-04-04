Is there any real way to influence lawmakers' decisions? To answer that question, let's take a trip to the Capitol for a look at the different ways you can actually talk to lawmakers.

Read the full story at KUT News.

And read Texas Tribune coverage here:

How to make sure your voice gets heard at the Texas Capitol.

Analysis: At the Texas Capitol, a bill is merely dead, not sincerely dead.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.