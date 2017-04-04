What: The official release of "The Blanco River," published by Texas A&M University Press, and sponsored by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State.

Who: Author Wes Ferguson, photographer Jacob Croft Botter; other presenters include a mapmaker, geologist, botanist and flood survivor who contributed to the project. Ferguson has been researching the river since he became a newspaper editor in Hays County in 2011. He and photographer Botter explored all 87 miles of the Blanco from its headwaters near Luckenbach to the river’s end in San Marcos.

Where: Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center, 508 Center St., Kyle

When: April 8, 6:30 p.m.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.