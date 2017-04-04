Congress members fight Trump cuts to rural water
Some U.S. House members drafted a letter to colleagues to enlist their support in preventing the elimination of a water funding grant program.
Some U.S. House members drafted a letter to colleagues to enlist their support in preventing the elimination of a water funding grant program, saying that the failure to fund the program could cause lasting harm to those water systems. U.S. Reps. Colleen Hanabusa (D-Hawaii) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) are leading the bipartisan effort. A draft of the letter can be found here. (Circle of Blue)
