A SPECK IN THE SEA: A Story of Survival and Rescue

by John Aldridge, Anthony Sosinski

A fishing trip turns into a very bad day in this dramatic though less fraught rejoinder to The Perfect Storm. When he fell from Anna Mary, his lobster boat, into the sea… Aldridge writes that he spent some of his time in the water pondering the “if-onlys and I-should-have-dones that would have kept me from going overboard.” The rest of the time he spent pondering how to keep from falling asleep and slipping into oblivion while trying to gain a fix on where he was in the water… A capable and readable book, though the story is likely to draw its true audience by way of the forthcoming movie it ties into.

