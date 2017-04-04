The Bookshelf: April 5, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights A Speck in the Sea.
Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
A SPECK IN THE SEA: A Story of Survival and Rescue
by John Aldridge, Anthony Sosinski
A fishing trip turns into a very bad day in this dramatic though less fraught rejoinder to The Perfect Storm. When he fell from Anna Mary, his lobster boat, into the sea… Aldridge writes that he spent some of his time in the water pondering the “if-onlys and I-should-have-dones that would have kept me from going overboard.” The rest of the time he spent pondering how to keep from falling asleep and slipping into oblivion while trying to gain a fix on where he was in the water… A capable and readable book, though the story is likely to draw its true audience by way of the forthcoming movie it ties into.
