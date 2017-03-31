In the Texas Political Roundup: Lawmakers attempt to add bathroom and immigration amendments to a Texas Railroad Commission bill, legislators are getting closer to a state budget, and how to interact with police may become required learning for Texas teens.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation
Be a citizen, not a spectator.

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.