Trump budget cuts could hurt charter and private schools
President Trump’s proposed federal budget includes massive cuts to K-12 spending, despite campaign promises to the contrary.
President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget includes massive cuts to K-12 spending, despite campaign promises to the contrary. The reductions also include the elimination of Title II, 21st Century Community Learning Center, and after-school programs. This comes as Trump has increased resources available for expanding school choice initiatives. (Education Week)
