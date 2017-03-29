President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget includes massive cuts to K-12 spending, despite campaign promises to the contrary. The reductions also include the elimination of Title II, 21st Century Community Learning Center, and after-school programs. This comes as Trump has increased resources available for expanding school choice initiatives. (Education Week)

