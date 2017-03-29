Schools innovate to combat student cyber attacks
Schools are building up their cyber defenses as more students turn to high-tech methods of sabotaging online testing, grade reporting, and communications.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Schools are building up their cyber defenses as more students turn to high-tech methods of sabotaging online testing, grade reporting, and communications. Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are on the rise, forcing those in charge of districts’ cyber security to adapt and defend their networks. (EdTech)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.