Open education undergoes modern revisions
The Open Education movement, which advocates open floor plans and less walls to foster organic learning, faded away after the '70s but the idea is having a resurgence.
The Open Education movement, which advocates open floor plans and less walls to foster organic learning, faded away after the '70s. The noise and distractions meant teachers and students could not pay attention in such spaces. Most schools designed on these principles have been remodeled or replaced, but the themes behind the movement — exploration, student-centered learning, and collaboration — are experiencing a resurgence. (NPR)
