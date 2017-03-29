Investigating the black girls’ achievement gap
The achievement gap between black and white female students is larger than the difference between black male students and their white counterparts.
The achievement gap between black and white female students is larger than the difference between black male students and their white counterparts. A news outlet that focuses on black issues in America, NewsOne.com, will spend a month documenting the struggle black girls around the country face and efforts made to keep them out of the school-to-prison pipeline. (NewsOne)
