The first military charter school in Colorado is struggling to secure state and local approval. Without this, the school cannot operate, and its opening would either be delayed or scrapped. Its future now lies in the hands of District 11’s school board, which will vote next month on whether it should rescue the disorganized charter school or pass on its $2 million per year price tag. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.