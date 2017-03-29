African American leaders advocate for black students
Hundreds of "grasstops" African American leaders across the country are motivated to improve educational opportunities for black students, a recent study finds. Data from the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute shows that leaders remain optimistic for change despite concerns their communities are not doing enough to improve education for young minorities. (PRWeb)
