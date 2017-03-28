Texas family hopes to change the law on medical marijuana. It's a long shot.
One Richardson family with an autistic child hopes to change the law so they’ll no longer have to break it.
In Texas, only a handful of people can legally use medical marijuana. So the vast majority who use it that way just keep quiet. One Richardson family with an autistic child has broken its silence. They hope to change the law so they’ll no longer have to break it.
See the full story at KERA News.
Texans are more open to legalizing marijuana — and not just for medical use — according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Supporters of legal marijuana say it would help ease problems with drug smuggling at the southern border, but experts say drug cartels would probably just switch to other products.
