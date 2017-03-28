Phillip Huffines, the chairman of the Dallas County GOP, has filed to run for Texas Senate.

Huffines, whose twin brother Don already serves in the upper chamber, submitted paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for a campaign for Senate District 8, according to Huffines spokesman Matt Langston. Huffines and others in the GOP are anticipating that Van Taylor, the Plano Republican who currently represents the district, will win the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Richardson.

A wealthy businessman from Dallas, Huffines could pose a serious challenge to a number of GOP state representatives looking at running for Taylor’s seat. They include Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen, both from Plano.

Taylor has not announced he is running for the Johnson seat yet but is expected to do so after the legislative session ends in May. He may have at least one Republican opponent: Collin County Judge Keith Self, who said this month he has formed an exploratory committee for the seat.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Huffines was elected last year as Dallas County GOP chairman after the party’s former leader, Mark Montgomery, abruptly resigned amid financial struggles. This month, the party put on a successful Reagan Day Dinner that drew Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Read more of our related coverage:

Businessman Phillip Huffines won election to chair the ailing Dallas County GOP, just under two weeks after its former leader abruptly resigned.

Donald Trump Jr, the Dallas County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker, said Texans’ fundraising efforts were key in helping his father secure a victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.