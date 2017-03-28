On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Jay and Ross about liquor regulators partying on the taxpayer dime, Energy Secretary Rick Perry's high interest in a historic Texas A&M student body election and the likelihood of a special legislative session. 

 

