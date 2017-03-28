The House Public Education Committee Tuesday voted 10-1 to adopt a major school finance bill, which would inject $1.6 billion into the public education system.

Chairman Dan Huberty, author of House Bill 21, said the bill would boost per-student funding for almost every school district and charter in the state. But it also would get rid of two state aid programs designed to offset decades-old changes to the school finance system — one of the most controversial parts of the bill, especially among school districts relying on those programs.

"I know that we didn't help everybody. And we tried," Huberty, R-Houston, said Tuesday.

The bill next goes to the full House.

Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, took the sole vote against the bill. He said could not support the measure because Highland Park, a school district in his region, is in the small percentage of districts that would lose money.

"I certainly support additional funding," he said. "I respectfully vote no."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

