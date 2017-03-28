House committee approves $1.6 billion school finance measure
The House Public Education Committee voted 10-1 to approve Chairman Dan Huberty's school finance bill, which would mean gains for most, but major losses for some.
The House Public Education Committee Tuesday voted 10-1 to adopt a major school finance bill, which would inject $1.6 billion into the public education system.
Chairman Dan Huberty, author of House Bill 21, said the bill would boost per-student funding for almost every school district and charter in the state. But it also would get rid of two state aid programs designed to offset decades-old changes to the school finance system — one of the most controversial parts of the bill, especially among school districts relying on those programs.
"I know that we didn't help everybody. And we tried," Huberty, R-Houston, said Tuesday.
The bill next goes to the full House.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, took the sole vote against the bill. He said could not support the measure because Highland Park, a school district in his region, is in the small percentage of districts that would lose money.
"I certainly support additional funding," he said. "I respectfully vote no."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.