The University of Texas System Board of Regents has picked one of its former top administrators to take over as president of UT-Permian Basin.

Sandra Woodley has been named the sole finalist for the position. She'll return to Texas after previously serving as the UT System's vice chancellor for strategic initiatives from 2010 to 2013. From 2013 to 2016, she served as chief executive officer of the University of Louisiana System, which encompasses nine schools. She currently works as a higher education consultant.

She'll take over for current president David Watts, who is stepping down from the helm of the fast-growing Odessa university at the end of August. Enrollment at UTPB has tripled in the past 15 years.

"These are exciting times at UT-Permian Basin, with the addition of new academic programs and facilities, new opportunities for student life and a new football team — UTPB is a university on a good trajectory,” said UT System Chancellor Bill McRaven in a news release. “Dr. Woodley brings innovative, inspiring leadership that can propel UT Permian Basin to even greater heights."

Under state law, the UT System can't make her hire official until she has been listed as the sole finalist for at least three weeks. Once that time has passed, the board will reconvene to formalize the offer.

