Fourth Zika case reported in Dallas County
Dallas confirmed its fourth case of the Zika virus for 2017, prompting concern about the illness which was reported in 22 people last year.
Dallas confirmed its fourth case of the Zika virus for 2017, prompting concern about the illness which was reported in 22 people last year.
