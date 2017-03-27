Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.



FEARLESS HEALING: A Cancer Survival Guide

by Ameena Meer

A cancer survivor offers an alternative approach to overcoming disease. When Meer was diagnosed with cancer, she was already struggling with personal and professional problems. This unconventional outlook informs her approach to treatment and the advice she offers to readers on their own journeys to wellness. Meer begins by advocating that people slow down and consider their options, suggesting meditation and diet changes as first steps before more invasive treatments. Though Meer did receive chemotherapy, she stopped before completing treatment and is frank about her negative experiences with Western medicine. Heartfelt advice for cancer patients, though the embrace of out-of-the-box healing methods may have a limited appeal.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For the full review, visit kirkus.com.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.