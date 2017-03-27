Watch live: Beyond the Wall, what's really driving people and drugs across U.S.-Mexico border
On Tuesday, March 28, The Texas Tribune steps back from the escalating tensions surrounding U.S.-Mexico relations to examine the underlying supply-and-demand forces driving people — and drugs — across the border.
Beyond the Wall, a 30-minute film produced as part of the Tribune's yearlong Bordering on Insecurity project, traces the steps of undocumented immigrants, border patrol agents and border residents to better understand what impact a border wall might have on stemming the cross-border flow.
We invite you to join us for a livestream of the film at 8 p.m. Central Time, followed by a panel discussion moderated by the Tribune's Jay Root and featuring Julián Aguilar, reporter for the Tribune; Bill Hammond, former CEO of the Texas Association of Business; A.J. Louderback, Jackson County Sheriff; and DACA recipient Norma Torres Mendoza.
We'll be live-tweeting the film from @texastribune. Watch with us, and be sure to tag your comments and questions with #ttevents.
