With just over two months left in the 85th Texas Legislative Session, House Speaker Joe Straus sits down Friday to talk about the Legislature with Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project.

Use this livestream, courtesy of The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, to watch their conversation.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors is available here.

