Rick Perry wades into student election at his alma mater (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: Several anti-abortion measures advanced in the state Legislature this week. More than 150 people spoke for and against school choice legislation during an hours-long hearing, and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is questioning the legitimacy of an election at his alma mater.
Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
