Gov. Greg Abbott to meet with President Trump at White House
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House.
The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the Oval Office, will include Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, according to the White House.
The topic of the meeting was not immediately clear, but it comes as the cable company moves forward with plans to open its first Spanish-language call center in McAllen. The call center is expected to add over 600 jobs to the border city.
Since winning the presidential election last year, Trump has looked to highlight — and take credit for — new investments that companies have been making in the United States.
Abbott's meeting with Trump also comes the same day the U.S. House is expected to vote on Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare after postponing the vote Thursday. Abbott said Thursday he was "very closely" watching the debate over the legislation.
