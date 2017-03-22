Ever since the Texas Legislature gave public universities the right set their own tuition in 2003, there have been attempts by lawmakers to revoke it.

Each effort has failed so far, even as average tuition and fees have climbed 148 percent in the last 15 years. But this year — at least in the Senate — momentum is growing to make a change.

Buoyed by the support of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Republican who presides over the Senate, multiple bills have been filed to slow the growth of tuition, freeze it or lower college costs. Tthe Senate Higher Education Committee will review five of those bills at a hearing Wednesday and begin trying to figure out which to push forward.

The meeting, which begins at 8 a.m., CT, will be livestreamed on this page. The ideas they'll consider are below:

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ban tuition increases until 2022:

Perhaps the early favorite in the Senate is Senate Bill 19, which would force universities to charge no more in tuition and fees than they do now for four consecutive school years beginning in the fall of 2018.

Schools could technically increase tuition for next year, but they would then have to lower it back down the year after. The bill was filed by Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, who is chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee. It also has the endorsement of Patrick, who listed it among his top 25 priorities in the current legislative session.

It's unclear how the proposal would fare in the House, however, where attempts to freeze tuition have been greeted less favorably in the past.

Ban tuition increases without student or legislative permission:

State Sens. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown and José Rodríguez, D-El Paso, are leaving the door open to future tuition increases, but only with permission. Schwertner, who is perhaps the most outspoken critic of high tuition in the Senate, has proposed a law that would ban tuition increases for one year, and require a student body vote to approve raising the costs higher than the rate of inflation after that. Rodriguez's bill would simply prevent schools from setting tuition at a higher rate than what they charge for 2017-18, unless the Legislature approves it.

Those ideas might be worrisome to universities, which have argued that one of the main reasons they have raised tuition in recent years is to make up for the shrinking per-student state support for higher education. What's more, universities could be hit with big state funding cuts this year. If it were tougher for those schools to raise tuition, officials there would be limited in the ways they could make up that money.

Similar bills have been filed in the past, including by Schwertner, but have failed to make it to the governor's desk.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Only allow tuition increases when state funding falls:

State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, has proposed a solution that at least acknowledges university leaders' concerns. Under SB 1323, universities would be banned from raising tuition except to "to make up any difference between core operational costs and state formula funding appropriations." The bill would require the state's Legislative Budget Board to review universities' core costs every two years, and then require universities to come up with detailed plans to reduce those costs by 5 percent.

In a written explanation of the bill, Zaffirini acknowledged that state funding has declined in recent years. But she notes that tuition has gone up more.

Performance-based tuition increases:

Meanwhile, Seliger has also revived an old idea that would aim to tackle two university reform proposals at the same time. S.B. 543 would allow universities to raise their tuition only if they meet six of 11 performance metrics set by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Those metrics would touch on schools' administrative costs, graduation rates and the number of degrees awarded. It's a slight twist on a Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board call for performance-based funding, which would tie state funding to performance metrics.

Tuition increases allowed under the plan would be limited to 1 percent for the first two years, and then three percent plus inflation after that.

The concept has drawn skepticism from some higher education leaders, who have questioned whether tuition increases should be considered an award for good performance. But the idea has the interest of some influential lawmakers. A similar bill passed the Senate in 2015, only to die in the House. The chairman of the House Higher Education Committee at the time, state Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, has since expressed regret that the lower chamber didn't look more closely at it.

Early in the current session, Zerwas said he'd like another chance to consider the idea. Since then, however, he has transitioned to lead the House Appropriations Committee. The new House Higher Education Committee chairman, state Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, hasn't publicly weighed in on what the legislature's role should be in limiting tuition issues.

Read more about higher education in the Texas Tribune:

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.