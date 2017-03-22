Former Gov. Rick Perry, now the U.S. energy secretary, is questioning the legitimacy of the election that gave his alma mater its first openly gay student body president.

In a Houston Chronicle op-ed published Wednesday, Perry said the administration at Texas A&M University owes students answers about Bobby Brooks' victory, which came after the top vote-getter, Robert McIntosh, was disqualified amid accusations of voter intimidation and failure to report a campaign expense. The A&M student government's Judicial Court later cleared McIntosh of the former charge but upheld the latter, according to the student newspaper, The Battalion.

Perry wrote that the process at best "made a mockery of due process and transparency" and at worst "allowed an election to be stolen outright."

"Brooks' presidency is being treated as a victory for 'diversity,'" Perry wrote. "It is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for 'diversity' is the real reason the election outcome was overturned. Does the principle of 'diversity' override and supersede all other values of our Aggie Honor Code?"

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Perry, the state's longest-serving governor, has always had a fierce pride in A&M. He was the first Texas governor who graduated from the school, where he had been twice elected yell leader, a highly sought-after role similar to a male cheerleader. As governor, he spent 14 years handling appointments to the school's Board of Regents — which he suggested was kept out of the loop in the recent election controversy.

"If anything is worthy of oversight, these events should qualify," Perry wrote. "Incredibly, it appears that the Board of Regents was never informed."

Perry was sworn in earlier this month as President Donald Trump's energy secretary.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.