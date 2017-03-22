On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Aman about Gov. Greg Abbott's budget priorities, his comments on local control, the school choice drama in the Legislature and AG Ken Paxton's concerns about Muslim prayer in a public school. 

 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.