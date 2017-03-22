On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Aman about Gov. Greg Abbott's budget priorities, his comments on local control, the school choice drama in the Legislature and AG Ken Paxton's concerns about Muslim prayer in a public school.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.