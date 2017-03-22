Budget priorities, local control and school choice (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Aman about Gov. Greg Abbott's budget priorities, his comments on local control, the school choice drama in the Legislature and AG Ken Paxton's concerns about Muslim prayer in a public school.
