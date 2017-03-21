In conjunction with World Water Day, which will focus on wastewater this year, the International Business Times notes that 1.8 billion people in the world do not have access to safe drinking water. They depend, instead, on water contaminated with sewage. The list of the 10 countries with the worst water quality in the world is led by India, with Nigeria coming in a close second. (International Business Times)

