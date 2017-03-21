Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Wednesday, March 22

Texas Water Foundation's Texas Water Day at the Capitol; Texas Capitol (8 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

Thursday, March 23

Groundwater Management Area 7 Joint Planning Meeting; Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center, 7887 U.S. Highway 87 North, San Angelo (10 a.m.)

North Texas Municipal Water District, Work Session & Board Meeting; 501 E. Brown St., Wylie (4 p.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Friday, March 24

Freshwater Mussel Work Group Meeting; 1700 Congress Ave., Austin (10 a.m.)

Monday, March 27

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Wednesday, March 29

Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress Ave., Room 170, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House.)

Friday, March 31

Guadalupe Basin Coalition Meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (12 p.m.)

Monday, April 3

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Tuesday, April 4

San Antonio Water System Board of Directors; 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North, San Antonio (9 a.m.)

Items for the Texas Water Events calendar are collected and curated by Todd Votteler, Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Water Journal. Additional calendar events can be found here.

*****

Trib+Water also brings you the latest hires, promotions and appointments of note in the water community:

Appointments:

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Phil Jenkins to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

Gov. Abbott has reappointed Kathleen Jackson to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire February 1, 2023.

Got any job or appointment announcements? Let us know. We'll publish as we receive them. Please send to jreynolds@texastribune.org.

*****

85th Texas Legislature — Water Legislation of Note:

The Senate Agriculture, Water, and Rural Affairs Committee, and the House Natural Resources Committee are now holding weekly hearings. However, the Legislature is still in the early phase of considering water legislation. Although the deadline for filing most bills has now passed, and more bills have been filed this session than were filed in the last three sessions (well over 6,000), only a few water bills have been heard in committee or even referred to a committee.

HB 4006 (Larson) and SB 696 (Perry); Relating to a requirement that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality obtain or develop updated water availability models for all of the river basins in this state.

HB 2948 (Larson); Relating to the state and regional water planning process.

HB 3742 (Phelan); Relating to the procedure for contested case hearings regarding water rights permit applications and amendments to certain water management plans.

HB 3417 (King); Relating to the criteria considered by groundwater conservation districts before granting or denying a permit.

HB 2215 (Price), SB 1312 (Miles). Also included in HB 3043 (Workman) SB 1528 (Creighton); to amend the deadlines for proposing and adopting desired future conditions by groundwater conservation districts to best align the process with the state water planning process.

HB 2716 (Alonzo); Relating to a study by the Department of Agriculture of the transfer of water from the Mississippi River.

