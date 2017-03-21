The condition of water infrastructure in the U.S. has been graded as just above failing by the American Society of Civil Engineers in a definitive report calling for "transformative action" from Congress. The group gave the U.S. water infrastructure an overall grade of D+, while wastewater and drinking water infrastructure received a D+ and D, respectively. (Water Online)

