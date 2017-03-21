The Texas Water Journal invited two influential Texas legislators — state Sen. Charles Perry, chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs Committee, and state Rep. Lyle Larson, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee — to co-author a commentary for the journal in which they lay out their priorities on water for the current legislative session.

