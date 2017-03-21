TWJ: Texas legislators talk water priorities
The Texas Water Journal invited the chairmen of the legislative panels overseeing water policy to lay out their session priorities.
The Texas Water Journal invited two influential Texas legislators — state Sen. Charles Perry, chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs Committee, and state Rep. Lyle Larson, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee — to co-author a commentary for the journal in which they lay out their priorities on water for the current legislative session.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.