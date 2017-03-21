Texas environmental programs that deal with pesticides, pollution, public water systems and waste disposal would be hit hard by budget cuts to the EPA. The shift in priorities would also decrease resources for environmental monitoring along the U.S.-Mexico border and completely defund the Clean Power Plan designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. (San Antonio Express-News)

