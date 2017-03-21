How will Trump's proposed cuts to the EPA affect Texas?
Texas environmental programs that deal with pesticides, pollution, public water systems and waste disposal would be hit hard by budget cuts to the EPA.
Texas environmental programs that deal with pesticides, pollution, public water systems and waste disposal would be hit hard by budget cuts to the EPA. The shift in priorities would also decrease resources for environmental monitoring along the U.S.-Mexico border and completely defund the Clean Power Plan designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. (San Antonio Express-News)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.