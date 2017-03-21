What: West Texas Water Symposium. There will be a morning session on aquifers, springs and connecting lands and an afternoon session on water law, policy and management, followed by a post-symposium field trip to Balmorrhea.

Who: Organized by the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, in partnership with Rio Grande Research Center at Sul Ross State University, the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State and the Alpine Montessori School.

Speakers include Kevin Urbanczyk, Sul Ross Rio Grande Research Center; Jack Sharp, University of Texas at Austin; Sarah Robertson, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department; Bonnie Warnock, Sul Ross Natural Resource Management; Sharlene Leurig, Meadows Center; Amy Hardberger, St. Mary’s University Law School; and Sarah Schlessinger, Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts.

Where: Granada Theater, 207 E. Holland Ave., Alpine.

When: April 22, 2017, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

