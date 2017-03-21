Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

SEA POWER: The History and Geopolitics of the World's Oceans

by James Stavridis

A retired Navy admiral tells the history of the seas and gives an updated look at their strategic importance. Stavridis knows his maritime history, but equally important is his firsthand knowledge of the seas as a naval officer who has steered ships and served as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. The book is organized into separate chapters on each of the world’s major bodies of water: the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans, plus the Mediterranean, the South China Sea, and the Caribbean. […] The chapter on piracy, overfishing, and destruction of the environment is sobering [...] A highly readable, instructive look at the role of the oceans in our civilization, past and present.

