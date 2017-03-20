More than six weeks after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's football jersey was stolen at the Super Bowl in Houston, sparking investigations from local, state and federal officials, the jersey has been recovered.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Twitter Monday that the jersey was traced to Mexico and "has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities."

Both the jersey, and Brady's Jersey from the 2015 Super Bowl in Seattle, were found "in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media," according to a statement from the NFL.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons last month at Super Bowl LI in Houston, 34-28. Brady's jersey was stolen from the Patriots' locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston, according to news reports at the time. Due to the Patriots' come-from-behind win in overtime, the jersey is considered a valuable piece of sports memorabilia.

A day after the game, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers and Houston Police Department to help in the investigation of Brady's jersey.

In a Facebook post Monday, Patrick thanked the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers with helping locating the jersey.

"I knew once the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers were on the hunt the jersey would be found,” Patrick wrote. “I always suspected someone in the media grabbed it because no one connected with the team would take it and the media was the only other group who had access to the locker room and would be carrying something to stuff it in. Note to the international media: Don't Mess with Texas."

