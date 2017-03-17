In the Texas Political Roundup: Both the House and Senate budget plans have zeroed out the funding for Governor Greg Abbott’s early education grant program. Plus, the “bathroom bill” advances in the Senate. And one lawmaker files a bill that would penalize men for masturbating.

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.