Is Texas failing special education students? (video)
Houston Chronicle reporter Brian Rosenthal discusses the state's special education policies with Steven Aleman, policy specialist for Disability Rights Texas; Bonnie Garza, special education advocate; Deena Hill, executive director of special education for the Fort Bend Independent School District; Jim Walsh, school district attorney at Walsh Gallegos Treviño Russo & Kyle P.C.; and Dana Wrann, special education teacher for the San Antonio Independent School District, at The Texas Tribune's March public education symposium.
